1 dead after wrong-way crash on Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — A person is dead following a crash on an Ohio interstate Sunday morning.

Officers were called on report of a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Gahanna, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The vehicle, a 2000 Toyota Corolla, crashed head-on with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra just north of Interstate 670 near the Agler Road overpass.

Medics transported both vehicles to the hospital. The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at Mount Carmel East Hospital, WBNS reported.

The driver of the Elantra was listed in stable condition, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

