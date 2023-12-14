Recalls

Valley View Candies Issues an Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Fudge Products

Valley View Candies of Edgewood, IA is recalling All Fudge products - Peanut Butter Fudge, Maple Nut Fudge, Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Walnut Fudge, because it may contain undeclared eggs.

