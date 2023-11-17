Recalls

TFP Nutrition Expands Voluntary Recall of Dry Dog, Dry Cat, and Catfish Food Due to Potential Salmonella Health Risk. Recall Includes Dry Dog, Dry Cat, and Catfish Foods Manufactured in Nacogdoches, TX Facility.

TFP Nutrition is expanding their voluntary recall that was initiated to include all dry dog, dry cat, and catfish formulas manufactured in their Nacogdoches, Texas, facility. The recall of these production codes is being conducted due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

