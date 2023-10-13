Recalls

Select Custom Solutions Voluntarily Recalls Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein 24oz

Select Custom Solutions is conducting a voluntary recall because Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein 24 oz, lot 23080-2C2 with a time stamp of 09:00 to 12:00 may contain hard plastic foreign material which could pose a choking hazard. This product was sold nationwide through online order re

