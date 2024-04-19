Primal Kitchen is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 2,060 cases of three code dates of Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil (750mL) because the glass may be prone to breakage, causing the product to spill.
Primal Kitchen Issues Voluntary Recall of Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil (750mL Glass) Due to Packaging Issue
