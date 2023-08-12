‘There’s still people missing;’ Death toll rises to 80 from Hawaii wildfires

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII — The death toll continues to rise from the raging wildfires in Hawaii.
At least 80 people are now dead in Maui County as firefighters continue to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei, and Upcountry Maui, officials said early Saturday morning.
All around, there are damaged and destroyed buildings, homes, and cars too numerous to count.
Local authorities have re-opened the road leading into Lahaina allowing residents and tourists into the town, CBS News reported.
Volunteers are working together to move infant formula diapers, clothes, fuel, and other supplies onto boats.
“We’re strong, we’re strong people,” said Lars Johnson. “We’re going to be okay. What’s important is that we’re sticking together.”
The death toll rose from an announced 67 Friday and makes the fires the largest natural disaster in the state’s history, according to CNN.
It surpasses Hawaii’s record natural disaster toll of 61 from a 1960 tsunami that hit Hilo Bay.
“There’s still people missing,” said Sydney Carney.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN Friday the death toll will continue to climb.
“Without a doubt, there will be more fatalities. We do not know, ultimately, how many will have occurred,” he said.
