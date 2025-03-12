Tesla vehicles destroyed, vandalized since Musk began role at White House, authorities say

NEW YORK — Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations have been vandalized, suffered arson attacks and faced protests since the company's CEO Elon Musk began his work with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, leading to mass layoffs of federal workers, authorities said.

The latest suspicious incident occurred overnight in Dedham, Massachusetts, where three Teslas were vandalized, according to the Dedham Police Department. Officials said "words had been spray-painted" on two Tesla Cyber-trucks, with all four tires of the trucks and a Tesla Model S being "reportedly damaged."

Teslas were also damaged in Seattle on Sunday night, where crews had to extinguish a fire involving four electric vehicles, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Officials said other vehicles were moved away to prevent the spreading of the fire.

There were no buildings involved in the fire nor any injuries, according to the fire department.

The Seattle Police Department said the cause of the fire and whether or not foul play was a factor has not been determined. Other incidents in the U.S. were deliberately aimed at the company and it's chief executive.

Six Teslas were also vandalized at a Tesla dealership in Lynnwood, Washington, on Saturday, with one black Tesla Cyber-truck graffitied with swastikas, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

A Tesla charging station in South Carolina was targeted on Friday, where an unknown individual spray-painted an expletive directed at President Donald Trump along with "LONG LIVE UKRAINE" on the ground in red paint and threw homemade Molotov cocktails at the station, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The suspect fled on foot before authorities arrived on the scene, police said.

Police "cut the power to the three charging stations that were burned by the homemade Molotov Cocktails," officials said in a statement.

There have been no arrests made for this attack, police said.

Similarly, seven Tesla charging stations sustained heavy fire-related damage in Massachusetts on March 3, according to the Littleton Police Department. Officials determined the fires to be "deliberately" set, and the investigation is still ongoing to find the arsonist.

Shots were also fired at at Tesla dealership in Tigard, Oregon, where seven bullets damaged three cars and shattered windows on March 6, according to the Tigard Police Department.

Police said they are unaware of the motive of this specific incident, but were aware that "other Tesla dealerships have been targeted across Oregon and the nation for political reasons."

On March 2, another Tesla dealership was spray-painted in Owings Mills, Maryland, where "NO MUSK" was written in red spray paint on the windows, followed by a symbol police originally thought was antisemitic.

"The graffiti was instead used against Elon Musk, and the graffiti was an 'X' inside of a circle, which we assume is for Twitter, which Musk owns," Detective Anthony Shelton said in a statement obtained by Baltimore, Maryland, ABC affiliate WMAR.

Another incendiary event occurred in Colorado, where a woman was arrested on Feb. 27 after police caught her with explosives at a Tesla dealership, according to the Loveland Police Department. Lucy Grace Nelson, 40, was arrested after police launched an investigation following a series of vandalizations at the Tesla dealership, police said.

Nelson was charged with explosives or incendiary devices use during felony, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit a Class 3 felony, authorities said.

Protests against Tesla have also occurred at dealerships nationwide. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs told ABC News the demonstrations and the company's plummeting stocks — which have tumbled nearly 48% this year — can all "be tied to [Musk's] time at DOGE."

"It has been a distraction for the company and it's been a problem for the brand," Frerichs said.

Amid the crime sprees and protests, some Tesla owners have even placed stickers on their vehicles that read, "I bought this before Elon went crazy," ABC News reported.

Trump said on Truth Social on Monday night that he is in support of Musk and is going to "buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk."

Musk, the owner of X, has reposted some reactions that criticized the attacks and called the incident in Seattle "crazy."

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene labeled the vandalisms as "domestic terrorism" and urged U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to "prioritize a thorough investigation into these matters" in a letter posted to X on Wednesday.

"These attacks, which seem to involve coordinated acts of vandalism, arson and other acts of violence, seriously threaten public safety," Greene said in a letter posted to X.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

