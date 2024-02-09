Super Bowl 2024 injury tracker: Joe Thuney's chances 'slim' with pectoral issue; George Kittle, Arik Armstead limited

The Super Bowl LVIII injury report heading into the weekend isn't too crowded or too concerning for either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs already know they will be missing Charles Omenihu on the defensive line after he tore his ACL during the AFC Championship Game. They may very well be without a key piece of their offensive line for Sunday's game as Joe Thuney is trying to get healthy enough from a pectoral issue to play.

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thuney's chances are "slim," the All-Pro guard is holding out hope.

"Feeling alright," Thuney said this week. "Just trying to control what I can control and I think we'll know more as the game gets closer."

Thuney suffered the injury during the Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21. It's typically a four-to-six week recovery time, but if Thuney can't go Nick Allegretti will continue to fill in.

On the 49ers side, while George Kittle and Arik Armstead were limited on Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn't worried and the pair will play in the Super Bowl.

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Allegiant Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+

San Francisco 49ers

TE George Kittle (toe): limited

LB Oren Burks (shoulder): limited

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle): limited

DT Arik Armstead (knee/foot): limited

Kansas City Chiefs

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited

WR Rashee Rice (ankles): limited

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): limited

G Joe Thuney (pectoral): DNP