Pete Hegseth's plan to overhaul America's military: 'You need to fire a ton of generals'

NEW YORK — Across hours of podcast and television interviews, Army veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth has articulated his plan for a "frontal assault" to reform the Department of Defense from the top down, including by purging "woke" generals, limiting women from some combat roles, eliminating diversity goals and utilizing the "real threat of violence" to reassert the United States as a global power.

As President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Secretary of Defense, Hegseth, 44, could have the chance to implement that vision, commanding the country's more than a million active duty soldiers.

An infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, Hegseth deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving the service with the rank of major, according to military records. Hegseth has worked for Fox News since 2014, where he co-hosts "FOX & Friends Weekend." Once a critic of Trump's foreign policy and military stances during Trump's 2016 campaign, Hegseth grew to become one of Trump's fiercest on-air defenders.

"Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," Trump said announcing the nomination.

A New York Times best-selling author, Hegseth has frequently commented on military policy and suggested one of his first orders of business would be firing any generals who supported the Pentagon's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

"First of all, you got to fire the Chairman Joint of the Chiefs and obviously going to bring in a new Secretary of Defense, but any general that was involved -- general, admiral, whatever -- that was involved in, any of the DEI woke s---, has got to go," Hegseth said during a recent interview on the "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast. "Either you're in for warfighting, and that's it. That's the only litmus test we care about."

Hegseth had preemptively defended the move, saying it would be a return to normalcy for soldiers rather than a "MAGA takeover."

While Hegseth has described countries like Russia and China as threats, he has framed the military's biggest threat as an internal one, arguing that "wokeness" divided the military internally and created an issue that adversaries can exploit.

"I think our biggest threat is internal. I think we're committing cultural suicide, and we've lost complete focus on the basics and building blocks of what made Western civilization in America exceptional, fruitful, prosperous, strong, free," Hegseth said on the podcast.

Hegseth has proposed a wholesale purge of military officials who have supported DEI policies, urging a "frontal assault right back at what's been done to this military from the top and to the bottom."

"The dumbest phrase on planet Earth in the military is our diversity is our strength," Hegseth said on the podcast, arguing that uniformity between soldiers is a key to the military's strength.

"Every time I hear a military leader say [diversity is our strength], I throw up in my mouth a little bit more, because if they believe it, it shows you how sideways and how indoctrinated they are," Hegseth said on "The Right Take With Mark Tapson" podcast.

While 17.5% of active-duty military personnel are women, Hegseth has argued that military leaders should acknowledge that their main constituency is "strong, normal men," rebuffing efforts to diversify the ranks of the armed services.

"There aren't enough lesbians in San Francisco to staff the 82nd Airborne like you need, you need the boys in Kentucky and Texas and North Carolina and Wisconsin," Hegseth said on Tapson's podcast earlier this year.

Hegseth was on the "Take It Outside with Jay Cutler and Sam Mackey" podcast and said that transgender soldiers are "not deployable" because they are "reliant on chemicals" and suggested that women should not serve in certain combat roles.

"Everything about men and women serving together makes the situation more complicated, and complication in combat means casualties are worse," Hegseth said on Ryan's podcast, arguing that men are "more capable" in combat roles because of biological factors.

An ardent defender of the president-elect, Hegseth has argued that the United States military under Trump was more effective by posing both "uncertainty" and the "real threat of violence."

"At least under Trump, there were missiles falling on terrorists' heads," Hegseth said on the "Man of War" podcast with Rafa Conde. "They knew he meant business. Kim Jong Un, even though it didn't work, knew Trump meant business. Fire and fury was a real thing. Uncertainty is a real thing. The real threat of violence is a real thing, and none of that exists under these globalists who think they can sanction their way."

He has also criticized international institutions like the United Nations as a "farce" and "giant joke" while advocating a military policy that aims to end long-term conflicts through decisive action.

"We expect this clinically sanitized, you know, no civilian casualties. Everything's going to be perfect. No one's going to get hurt, everything. It's just not how war operates, and that's unfortunate," Hegseth said on "The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe" podcast. "But if we try to do it with kid gloves or with surgical gloves, we're never really going to get rid of, actually exterminate the enemies that we need to defeat to create a peace on the other side."

