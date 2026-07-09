Over 30 people injured after bus crashes into building in Maryland: Authorities

(PIKESVILLE, Md.) -- Over 30 people were injured after a public transit bus crashed into a building in Maryland on Wednesday in an incident that involved multiple vehicles, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Pikesville, located northwest of Baltimore, just outside the city limits.

A Maryland Transit Administration bus collided with a building, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Seven other vehicles were also involved, including one that rolled over, it said.

Overall, at least 33 people were injured, including one critically, authorities said. Two people were temporarily trapped, one in the bus and another in a vehicle, the fire department said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he is monitoring the situation.

"We are deeply grateful for our first responders who acted with speed and skill to ensure the safety of our neighbors," he said in a post on social media. "We've been in close coordination with local officials to provide any support needed on the ground."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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