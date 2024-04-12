One dead, 13 injured after man intentionally crashes stolen semi-truck into Texas DPS office: Officials

BRENHAM, Texas — One person was killed and more than a dozen injured after a man allegedly intentionally crashed a stolen semi-truck into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham on Friday, officials said.

A suspect is in custody, authorities said.

"This is a tragic day for us," Texas DPS Regional Director Gerald Brown told reporters during a press briefing Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time, when the driver rammed a stolen 18-wheeler into a Texas DPS driver's license office, Brown said.

The suspect -- identified by authorities as Clenard Parker, 42 -- had been informed by the office on Thursday that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver's license, authorities said.

The suspect then "returned today with intent to harm," Washington County Judge Mark Keough said in a statement on social media.

Six people were transported to area hospitals, one of whom died from their injuries at the hospital, authorities said. Eight victims were treated at the scene and released.

The victims were all inside the building at the time of the crash. It is unclear how many were civilians, authorities said.

Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the Texas DPS office.

The Texas Rangers are investigating and there is no further threat to the community, Texas DPS said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

