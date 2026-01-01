Ohio police search for suspect after dentist, wife found murdered at home

Ohio authorities are searching for a suspect after a dentist and his wife were found murdered inside their home earlier this week.

Columbus Police Patrol officers responded to the home of Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, on Tuesday morning after a welfare check was requested, according to an incident report viewed by ABC News.

When officers arrived, they found the couple suffering from apparent gunshots wounds. Paramedics arrived and the pair were declared dead shortly after, police said.

Spencer Tepe had multiple gunshot wounds while Monique Tepe had at least one gunshot wound to the chest, according to local ABC News affiliate WSYX.

Police did not find obvious signs of forced entry and no firearms were recovered at the home. Currently, the deaths are not believed to be a murder-suicide, WSYX reported.

Two small children were also found in the residence unharmed, according to the incident report.

The welfare check was requested after Spencer Tepe did not show up for work at Athens Dental Deport. The owner, Dr. Mark Valrose, called 911, telling dispatchers Tepe was always on time for work.

"I'm on vacation, but this individual, Spencer, works with me, and he did not show up to work this morning. And we cannot get a hold of him or his family," Valrose told dispatchers, according to audio of a 911 call reviewed by ABC News. "He's been reliable, and we cannot get in touch with him, his wife, his family, anybody that lives in that house."

Police records indicate that authorities were initially contacted at 9:03 a.m. and that an officer responded to the home at 9:22 a.m. but received no answer and left, WSYX reported.

A person called police at 9:58 a.m., reporting that they heard children inside and nobody was answering the door, according to audio reviewed by ABC News.

A third 911 call was placed after the same person reported that they could see Spencer Tepe's body inside the home and that he appeared dead, according to the audio call.

Columbus Police scanner audio shared by Broadcastify indicates that the 911 caller believed they heard one of the children yelling before calling again to report the body in the house.

The Tepes were married in 2021 and were one month shy of celebrating their five-year anniversary, Spencer Tepe's brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, told WSYX.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.