New York, Los Angeles law enforcement on alert in wake of Bondi Beach fatal shooting

(NEW YORK) -- Security is being ramped up for the first night of Hanukkah in New York City and Los Angeles as law enforcement agencies went on high alert following a mass shooting at a Jewish celebration in Bondi Beach, Australia, Sunday that killed 11 people in what New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said was an attack "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah."

The New York City and Suffolk County, New York, police departments announced on Sunday that extra officers are being deployed to local Hanukkah events.

New York law enforcement officials said that while there have been no credible threats locally connected to the mass shooting in Australia, extra officers will be patrolling public Hanukkah celebrations "out of an abundance of caution."

Hanukkah, which lasts eight days and is one of the most widely observed Jewish holidays, begins at sundown on Sunday.

"We are closely monitoring the horrific attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration," the NYPD said in a statement. "We are in touch with our Australian partners, and at this time, we see no nexus to NYC."

On Long Island, New York, the Suffolk County Police Department said it also plans to beef up security at public Hanukkah events, and noted it is monitoring developments following the mass shooting in Australia.

"While there are no threats locally, the department is in constant contact with its law enforcement partners," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina and County Executive Ed Romaine said in a joint statement posted online. "As always, the department has stepped up patrols around religious institutions during the holidays and has now enhanced those efforts. We are reaching out to Jewish community leaders and ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911."

In California, the Los Angeles Police Department said it is providing extra patrols at Jewish facilities, schools, synagogues, and at Hanukkah events in the city.

"While there is no known threat to Los Angeles at this time, the LAPD remains vigilant and committed to protecting our diverse communities. As part of this commitment, the LAPD will provide extra patrols at Jewish facilities, schools, synagogues, and at Hanukkah events throughout the city," the LAPD statement said, in part.

"We stand in solidarity with the Jewish Community in Australia and here in Los Angeles, and our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by this senseless act of violence," the statement also said.

Beverly Hills also will assign extra patrols to all religious institutions and high-profile areas of the city, Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook told ABC News, adding that there is no known threat to the city. He further said that the city will focus surveillance cameras and drones on those high-profile areas of the city and any Hanukkah events. They will also have extra private security at events which are often used in Beverly Hills to augment sworn police, according to Stainbrook.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they likewise will increase their vigilance.

"We are actively assessing any potential threats to Los Angeles County and have increased patrol checks at critical facilities. All patrol personnel will be briefed to ensure heightened situational awareness and continued vigilance," an LASD spokesperson told ABC News, in part. "In addition, we will be reaching out to our faith-based partners and community leaders to encourage the public to promptly report any suspicious activity."

Two gunmen opened fire at Australia's Bondi Beach Sunday in an attack that targeted a Jewish event, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said, adding that police had designated the shooting as a "terrorism event."

"This attack was designed to target Sydney's Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah," Minns said at a press conference on Sunday.

