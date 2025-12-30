New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs faces strangulation charge

(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges, according to court records.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on Dec. 2, records show, one day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants 33-15.

While details of the alleged incident aren't clear, Diggs' attorney, David Meier, said the NFL player "categorically denies these allegations ... because they did not occur."

"They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur," Meier said in a statement. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction."

The Patriots are standing behind Diggs, saying in a statement, "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations."

"We support Stefon," the team said. "We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary."

The NFL added in statement that it's "aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

