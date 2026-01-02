More rain headed to drenched California as lake effect snow hits the East

(NEW YORK) -- After a New Year's Day filled with heavy rain and flash flooding, more rain is heading to drenched California.

On Thursday, the rain was focused on Southern California.

The heavy rain soaked the Rose Parade in Pasadena for the first time in 20 years, canceling the on-field pregame show. More than 2 inches of rain was recorded in San Diego, prompting flash flooding and some water rescues.

The next round of rain moves in Friday evening, concentrating on the northern half of the California coast and western Washington and Oregon.

By Saturday morning, most of the West Coast, except for Southern California, will be getting scattered rain and mountain snow. Some pockets of rain could be heavy enough to cause flash flooding in northern and central California. The rain will reach Southern California by Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, the rain and mountain snow will be focused on central and northern California up to through the Pacific Northwest.

Through Monday, rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected from western Washington to central California, while Southern California will see about 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Wind advisories are in effect in parts of northern and central California, including San Francisco, where gusts could reach 50 mph this weekend.

The Sierra Nevada mountains are under a winter storm warning, with 55 mph winds and 1 to 4 feet of snow expected.

Meanwhile, the lake effect snow machine continues to churn in the east.

In Buffalo, New York, the airport has already recorded 8 inches of snow this week, while Syracuse, New York, has seen more than 2 feet of snow.

That lake effect snow will continue through Saturday morning.

Syracuse is under a lake effect snow warning, with 2 to 5 inches total expected in the city and 6 to 12 inches of heavy lake effect snow expected north of Interstate 90.

Then Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a quick clipper system will slide down the Great Lakes and across the Northeast, bringing a light burst of snow to much of the region, but accumulation isn't expected.

