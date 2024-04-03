Mookie Betts is on fire, 2024's first no-hitter, new MLB stadiums?

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the talk of baseball for their historic offseason, but it’s their outfielder turned shortstop Mookie Betts who has set the league ablaze for his start to 2024.

Jordan Shusterman & guest host Russell Dorsey discuss what Mookie is doing right at the plate that’s already resulted in his league leading five home runs and 11 RBI, as well as why the Dodgers are fixing to get better as the season goes on with Walker Buehler starting his rehab assignment.

The guys also get into the first no-hitter thrown in baseball this season by the unlikely source of Ronel Blanco. It’s just another instance of the Houston Astros and their impressive ability to develop pitchers. However, is there reason to worry about their bullpen after a rough start to their campaign?

Also on this edition of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jordan & Russ talk about Mike Trout and Bryce Harper’s impressive nights at the dish, the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals each facing issues with getting a new stadium and round-up news from around the league.

3:15 Mookie Betts on fire

14:47 Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter

26:54 A new Blue Jays weapon?

32:06 Trout & Harper homers

38:39 White Sox pitching

43:54 A’s & Royals stadium issues

51:27 Injury roundup

