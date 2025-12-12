Missing North Carolina mother found dead: Police

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- Missing North Carolina mother Frezja Matisse Baker was pronounced dead by police after she was found in a vehicle on Thursday, officials said. Authorities are investigating her death.

Baker was found unresponsive in her vehicle at around 9:35 a.m. before being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined, police noted.

Baker was last seen just before 10 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 4, driving her gray blue 2004 Honda Accord, authorities said.

Baker's family members expressed concern for her well-being earlier this week and had been seeking information on her whereabouts, according to police.

"I just want my baby home, I just want her home, I just want her home, in good health and good, that's all," Baker's mother, who requested anonymity, told WSOC.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective -- Detective Buhr is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

