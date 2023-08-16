Maui Humane Society seeking donations to help pets displaced, injured by Maui fires

PUUNENE, Hawaii — Among the thousands of victims of the deadly Maui fires, hundreds of animals have been affected. The Maui Humane Society is expecting hundreds of animals who have been burned or lost during the evacuation process, and animals in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation.

The Maui Humane Society is seeking support as they work to care for and house the animals displaced by the fires.

“Funds will allow us to perform lifesaving medical procedures and purchase supplies for families that have lost everything, so they can keep their animals with them,” a spokesperson for The Humane Society said.

They have created a Facebook fundraiser that can be found here. People can also donate directly via their website here.

