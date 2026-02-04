Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois bar owner

(KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill.) -- A man has been arrested in the death of a bar owner who was fatally shot Monday morning near the Illinois-Indiana state border.

Julius E. Burkes Jr., 47, was arrested Tuesday in Indiana as he was exiting his residence, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office.

Burkes is now being held in Indiana and is awaiting extradition to Illinois, where he will face charges, authorities said.

Burkes is accused of killing Courtney Drysdale, 30, while she was preparing to open the bar just before 11 a.m., when a suspect entered the bar, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, according to the sheriff's office.

Despite Drysdale's cooperation, the suspect allegedly shot her twice "execution style," Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said at a press conference Tuesday.

Before fleeing, the suspect attempted to remove what he believed was a digital recording device from a wall, but investigators were able to recover video evidence, Downey said.

"This type of violent behavior has no place in our society, and I am extremely appreciative of the overwhelming support we received from the public, the media as well as our partners in the criminal justice system near and far," Downey said in a statement after the arrest.

"I want to praise, not only the extraordinary efforts of the men and women of the Sheriff's Office, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the FBI, the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Hammond Police Department on this quick and peaceful apprehension, but I want to commend the community-at-large for coming together and providing quantities of tips and information that ultimately led to this swift arrest," said Downey.

