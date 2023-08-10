At least 36 dead in Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII — At least 36 people are dead following wildfires in Hawaii.

>>PHOTOS: Hawaii wildfires prompt evacuations

Firefighters continue to battle the fires in the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina that was spread by winds from Hurricane Dora on Tuesday, CBS News reported.

“36 total fatalities have been discovered (Wednesday) today amid the active Lahaina fire,” Maui County officials said on social media. “No other details are available at this time.”

More than 250 structures have been damaged or destroyed and dozens of people are injured, according to CBS News.

Firefighters were continuing to battle blazes in several places on the island Wednesday and have urged visitors to stay away.

>>Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

Evacuees are describing their experience.

“No cell phone coverage, no internet, and no way to contact the outside world. And we got to this side of the island about midnight last night,” Jamie Brown told Reuters. “Woke up (Wednesday) this morning and got on our phones to pictures of our house, just down to the slab. Nothing but smoke, cinders.”

Julie Lim is on vacation with her family.

She said they had to sleep in their car and wait for flights to resume after the fires disrupted travel in and out of the area.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said he has been in touch with officials, including the White House, as his state continues to grapple with the fires, in a statement Wednesday.

He is returning to Hawaii after leaving for an out-of-state trip last month.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Hawaii Winds Fires Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Several Hawaii communities were forced to evacuate from wildfires that destroyed at least two homes as of Tuesday as a dry season mixed with strong wind gusts made for dangerous fire conditions. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) (Matthew Thayer/AP)

©2023 Cox Media Group