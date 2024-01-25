Jon Stewart is back: How to watch 'The Daily Show' without cable

Daily Show fans, we have good news: one of your favorite hosts is returning to the late night series. Just in time for the 2024 election, Jon Stewart is back on The Daily Show every Monday, starting Feb. 12. Stewart departed from his beloved series back in 2015, making way for Trevor Noah to step into The Daily Show's spotlight. Since Noah's departure in 2022, the satirical comedy series has struggled to find a new anchor, cycling through a series of guest hosts including Leslie Jones, Kal Penn and Sarah Silverman.

Meanwhile, Jon Stewart was working on his own Apple TV+ series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, which never quite found the widespread success of his 16-year run on The Daily Show, and was recently canceled. While Stewart will return to The Daily Show weekly on Mondays, the Tuesday through Thursday episodes will continue to see a rotating lineup of guest hosts.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

Are you ready for the return of Jon Stewart on The Daily Show? In case you haven't tuned in to the late-night series in awhile, here's how to watch The Daily Show.

When does Jon Stewart come back to The Daily Show?

Jon Stewart will return as the host of The Daily Show only once a week on Mondays starting on Feb. 12. Currently, Stewart only plans to stay through the 2024 election. Stewart will also be returning as an executive producer on the series, through 2025.

What channel is The Daily Show on?

The Daily Show airs on Comedy Central. Don’t have access to Comedy Central? Here’s what we recommend for watching The Daily Show without cable.

How to watch The Daily Show without cable?

