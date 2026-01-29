Federal officials investigate after Waymo self-driving vehicle strikes child near elementary school

(SANTA MONICA, Calif.) -- Federal officials opened an investigation after a Waymo self-driving vehicle struck a child near an elementary school in California, resulting in minor injuries.

The incident occurred on Jan. 23 in Santa Monica, within two blocks of an elementary school during school drop-off hours, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The vehicle was being operated by its automated driving system and there was no safety operator in it at the time, according to the agency.

The child "ran across the street from behind a double parked SUV towards the school and was struck by the Waymo AV," the NHTSA said in a statement.

Other children and a crossing guard were in the area at the time, as well as several double-parked vehicles, the agency said.

"Our technology immediately detected the individual as soon as they began to emerge from behind the stopped vehicle," Waymo said in a statement, adding that the autonomous driver "braked hard, reducing speed from approximately 17 mph to under 6 mph before contact was made."

After the vehicle made contact, the child stood up and walked to the sidewalk, according to Waymo. The company said it called 911 and the vehicle "remained stopped, moved to the side of the road, and stayed there until law enforcement cleared the vehicle to leave the scene."

Waymo reported that the child, whose age was not released, sustained minor injuries, according to the NHTSA.

Waymo said it reported the incident to the NHTSA the day it occurred and will "cooperate fully with them throughout the process of its investigation."

The investigation will look into whether the self-driving vehicle "exercised appropriate caution given, among other things, its proximity to the elementary school during drop off hours, and the presence of young pedestrians and other potential vulnerable road users," the NHTSA said.

Waymo and the NHTSA did not release any details on where the vehicle was traveling and if it had any passengers at the time of the collision.

