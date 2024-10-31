Fantasy Football Week 9: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 9 victory.
No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.
Week 9 Rankings
Half-PPR rankings
PPR rankings
🧐 Week 9 Strategy
Week 9 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options
Numbers Do Lie: Prepare for the Josh Downs takeover
Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint
Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away
Storylines to watch: Trouble brewing in Houston
Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position
Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?
Fact or Fluke: Time to adjust expectations on biggest surprises?
Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position
Coming Friday 🔜
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 9 Conviction Picks
Week 9 Start 'Em Sit 'Em
Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 9
Keys to winning your matchup
🎧 Listen
Coming Friday 🔜 Week 9 preview, lineup advice
Fantasy Film Room: Is the Cowboys offense doomed?
Week 8 recap: What mattered most?
Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season
