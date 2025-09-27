Dominion, Rudy Giuliani reach 'confidential settlement' in $1.3B defamation case

(NEW YORK) -- Voting machine company Dominion has settled its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani over false allegations surrounding the 2020 presidential election, according to the company.

The settlement came just days after the company said they reached another settlement with another one-time Trump attorney, Sidney Powell.

"The Parties have agreed to a confidential settlement to this matter," a Dominion spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News about the Giuliani case.

A court filing in the ongoing civil case against Giuliani on Friday showed the parties seeking a voluntary dismissal of the matter. No details about the settlement were made available.

"Each party shall bear its own attorneys’ fees, expenses, and costs," the filing stated.

The "confidential settlement" would bring an end to the case that spanned over four years, since Dominion first filed is $1.3 billion dollar lawsuit against Giuliani in January 2021.

The suit accused Giuliani of carrying out “defamatory falsehoods” about Dominion in the wake of the 2020 election in part to enrich himself through legal fees and his podcast.

An attorney for Giuliani listed in the case did not immediately respond to ABC's request for comment.

Dominion also sued Powell in January of 2021 for $1.3 billion, accusing her of leading a pervasive campaign to spread false election theories that gained currency with President Donald Trump.

Last week, a filing in the defamation case against Powell also showed the parties seeking voluntary dismissal.

"The Parties have agreed to a confidential settlement to this matter," a Dominion spokesperson said.

A former federal prosecutor, Powell rose to become a close adviser to Trump in the closing days of his first term, meeting with Trump repeatedly as he mounted increasing attempts to overturn the outcome of an election he lost by more than 7 million votes.

Attorneys for Powell did not respond to ABC's request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.