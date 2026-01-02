Colorado hiker killed in mountain lion attack: Officials

(LARIMER COUNTY, Colo.) -- A female hiker was killed by a mountain lion on the Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County, Colorado, on Thursday, according to state officials.

The victim's identity has not been revealed, but her death marks the first fatal mountain lion attack in Colorado since 1999, Colorado Parks and Wildlife noted.

A group of hikers reported throwing rocks at a mountain lion on the trail after spotting it near the body of the victim, causing the animal to flee, CPW said in a press release. Officers euthanized two mountain lions in the area, as CPW policy dictates that wildlife that attacks humans must be euthanized.

"Mountain lions are more visible in winter as they follow deer and elk to lower elevations. If lions are spotted, make noise to scare them from the area, hold objects overhead to appear bigger and start backing away from the animal. Pets should be kept on-leash and not interact with wildlife," the release reads.

It is unknown how many animals were involved in the attack, as authorities are looking for a potential third mountain lion associated with the incident, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told ABC News.

Kellie Mahoney, who owns a cabin near the site of the attack, said in a video shared with ABC News that she previously saw a family of four mountain lions in the area.

"I couldn't believe it. When I saw the one big cat and then all of a sudden all you see are eyeballs coming down off the mountain and there were the four of them together, which I've never seen before," Mahoney said.

The Estes Park Police Department, who responded to the scene of the attack, offered their condolences to the victim's family on social media.

"The Town of Estes Park is deeply saddened by the tragic news of a suspected fatal mountain lion attack that occurred," the Facebook post read. "Our hearts go out to the victim's family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We offer our sincere condolences to all those grieving this heartbreaking loss."

The trails on the mountain remain closed, according to a post from the U.S. Forest Service.

Mountain lions are also known as cougars, pumas, panthers or catamounts, and there are projected to be 3,800 to 4,400 mountain lions currently in the wild in Colorado, the CPW noted.

