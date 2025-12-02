California radiologist, wife fatally shot in driveway in targeted attack, police say

(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) -- A California doctor and his wife were shot and killed in their Simi Valley home in a targeted attack, not a random incident, according to police.

Dr. Eric Cordes and wife, Vicki, were shot multiple times in their open garage on Sunday. The couple was taken to a local hospital and later died of their injuries, the Simi Valley Police Department told ABC News.

Simi Valley Police said they're actively investigating the murders and they believe there is no threat to the community.

Police would not reveal any information on possible suspects or the motive for the attack.

Dr. Cordes worked with Focus Medical Imaging for several years before his killing, the radiology clinic told ABC News."

Dr. Eric Cordes was a brilliant, hard working doctor, and a respected colleague. He served the Simi Valley community and surrounding areas throughout his entire 30 plus year career. His tragic passing will leave a huge hole that will take a long time to fill," Focus Medical Imaging said.

Adventist Health Simi Valley, where he also worked, called the couple’s killing a "shocking loss."

"The Adventist Health Simi Valley community is heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife, Vicki. Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years," the hospital told ABC News in a statement.

