As Brown University shooting manhunt continues, FBI offers reward for info leading to conviction

(NEW YORK) -- The FBI issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged gunman in Saturday’s fatal mass shooting at Brown University, as members of the bureau's Boston Division aided the Providence Police Department in their search for the assailant.

The FBI released a poster with three images of a person whom they’re seeking, calling them an "unknown suspect" and including a short description: "The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'8" with a stocky build."

"We sent additional resources and personnel earlier today to help track down leads, canvass neighborhoods, and develop intelligence," FBI Director Kash Patel said late Monday on social media. "Our Evidence Response Team remains on campus processing the scene, and our Lab at Quantico is assisting as well."

The reward for information came as newly released security video showed what local and federal law enforcement said was a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly mass shooting.

Police in Providence said two students were killed and nine other people were injured in the shooting in a classroom setting on College Hill, the area on Providence's East Side where historic homes intermingle with redbrick and modern campus buildings.

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson on Sunday said the shooting amounted to "devastating gun violence."

The university on Monday evening said the Providence police were seeking interviews with everyone who had been in the Barus & Holley building -- the physics and engineering center where the shooting took place -- on either Friday or Saturday.

"Even an incidental detail may be helpful in investigating," the school said in an update.

State officials shared overnight the FBI's poster seeking information.

Gov. Dan McKee said he had directed the Rhode Island State Police, which is assisting in the investigation, to "continue to provide all necessary investigative and patrol support to the city and the campus."

"Like so many of us who have been impacted by the tragedy at Brown University this weekend, I am anxious to have the shooter identified, apprehended, and brought to justice," McKee said in a statement announcing the reward early Tuesday.

