Andrew Lester, suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting, to undergo mental health check, judge rules

NEW YORK — The trial for Andrew Lester, the Kansas City man charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl after the teenager mistakenly went to the wrong house, was delayed indefinitely on Monday after a judge ordered a mental evaluation for the 85-year-old to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Lester appeared in court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing ahead of the trial, which was set to begin on Oct. 7. ABC News reached out to Lester's attorney, Steven Salmon, for additional comment. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Lester, a white man, was charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the April 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly went to Lester’s home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date. Lester has pleaded not guilty.

Yarl was shot in the head and in the right arm on the evening of April 13, 2023, by Lester, a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police. The teenager suffered a traumatic brain injury, his family previously told ABC News.

The delay in this case comes after Salmon filed a motion in the Clay County Circuit Court on Aug. 27, requesting a mental evaluation to determine if Lester is fit to stand trial, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The motion, which was reviewed by ABC News, argued that Lester is facing health conditions that could impair his ability to understand legal proceedings or assist in his defense. According to court documents, Lester has lost more than 50 pounds, experienced issues with his memory and has exhibited confusion surrounding the details of the case.

“Over the course of this case, Counsel has noticed a significant decline in Defendant’s overall physical health, as well as his mental acuity,” Salmon said in the motion.

“The frailty of Defendant’s physical health has, in part, been because of a broken hip, heart issues and hospitalization he has suffered during the pendency of this matter,” he added.

Salmon also said that Lester, who pleaded not guilty in April 2023 and was released on a $200,000 bond, has faced “stress” due to “overwhelming media attention, as well as death threats and other unwanted attention, making it difficult for him to interact socially with anyone.”

Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson responded to the motion requesting a mental health evaluation in a filing on Aug. 28, saying, “the State respectfully moves this Court to make a determination regarding whether reasonable cause exists to believe that the accused lacks mental fitness to proceed prior to deciding whether to order a mental evaluation.”

ABC News has reached out to the Yarl family for comment.

The trial was initially set after a Clay County judge ruled during a preliminary hearing in August 2023 that there was enough probable cause that a felony has been committed.

"The binding over of a defendant from a preliminary hearing is fairly normal. The prosecutor simply needs to provide probable cause to bind the case over," Salmon told ABC News after the August 2023 ruling.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.