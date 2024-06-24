Active shooting incidents in the US declined by 4% from 2022 to 2023: FBI

NEW YORK — Active shooter incidents in the U.S. declined by 4% from 2022 to 2023, according to new statistics released by the FBI on Monday.

In 2023, the FBI designated 48 shootings as "active shooter incidents," compared to 50 in 2022, according to the FBI’s 2023 Active Shooter Report.

Last year also saw the number of those killed decrease from 313 in 2022 to 244 in 2023, according to the report. The shooters were largely male.

The FBI says from 2019 to 2023, there were 229 active incidents, which is an 89% increase from the previous five-year period.

The deadliest active shooting incident in 2023 was the Lewiston, Maine shooting, which left 18 dead in October 2023 after a gunman opened fire in two locations in the small Maine town.

California had the largest number of active shooting incidents with eight. The locations of the shootings were open spaces, places of businesses and education centers.

Law enforcement engaged in 12 incidents that resulted in the deaths of 13 law enforcement officials, the report said. In 58% of the incidents, the shooter had no connection to the location of the shooting, per the FBI.

