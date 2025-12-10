3rd judge grants DOJ motion to unseal grand jury materials from government's Epstein files

(WASHINGTON) -- The federal judge who presided over the 2019 criminal case against convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein has became the third judge to grant a Justice Department motion to unseal grand jury materials and other undisclosed evidence from the government's investigative files.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman of the Southern District of New York issued a four-page order Tuesday that determined that Congress -- in passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month -- clearly indicated that the materials from his criminal case should be publicly disclosed and that traditional rules of grand jury secrecy were overridden by the act.

"The 'plain language' of the Epstein Files Transparency Act unequivocally intends to make public Epstein grand jury materials and discovery materials covered by the Epstein Protective Order," Berman wrote.

This is the third -- and final -- ruling on the Justice Department's motions to lift restrictions on materials related to criminal investigations and prosecutions of Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

It comes one day after Judge Paul Engelmayer granted the DOJ's motion to release grand jury materials and other nonpublic evidence from Maxwell's criminal case.

Judge Rodney Smith granted a similar request from the Justice Department for records associated with the first federal investigation of Epstein in Florida in the mid-2000s.

Berman, who presided over Epstein's 2019 arraignment in New York and ordered him detained pending trial, stressed the need to protect the privacy and safety of alleged victims if and when the records from the case are publicly disclosed by the DOJ.

"The Court hereby grants the Government's motion in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act and with the unequivocal right of Epstein victims to have their identify and privacy protected," Berman wrote.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

