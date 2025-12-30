3 hikers found dead during search and rescue effort on Mount Baldy in California, authorities say

(SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif.) -- A 19-year-old who fell while hiking on Southern California's Mount Baldy and two others were found dead during the search and rescue effort for the teen, authorities said.

The recovery effort for the three deceased hikers is underway, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday.

The search for the teen began midday Monday, when a search and rescue team responded to a request to rescue the hiker after he reportedly fell approximately 500 feet near the Devil's Backbone trail, the sheriff's department said.

A friend who was hiking with the teen "hiked to an area with cellular service and provided GPS coordinates to assist rescuers," the sheriff's department said in a press release.

During an aerial search, deputies found the teen as well as two unidentified individuals nearby, though the helicopter was unable to complete the rescue due to severe winds, authorities said.

Later Monday evening, an air medic who was hoisted down confirmed all three hikers were dead, authorities said. The helicopter was still unable to safely recover them at that time due to severe winds.

The recovery effort is still underway, the sheriff's department said Tuesday.

The name of the teen has not been released. The two unidentified hikers found near him were in a separate group and were located by chance during the search for the teen, according to the sheriff's department.

Mount Baldy is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, outside Los Angeles.

