2 World Trade Center breaks ground 25 years after 9/11

(NEW YORK) -- Twenty-five years after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, left a gaping void in Lower Manhattan, American Express broke ground Thursday on its new headquarters, a tiered glass and steel tower at 2 World Trade Center.

The 55-story, 2 million square foot building with more than an acre of outdoor terraces and gardens is the last commercial development in the footprint of the fallen twin towers of the World Trade Center.

The skyscraper is scheduled to be completed in 2031 and rise 1,226 feet.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the project will create 3,200 jobs and inject $6 billion into the city's economy.

"We are standing today on hallowed ground," Mamdani said.

"This has been a long journey," said Lisa Silverstein of Silverstein Properties, the developer of the site since 2001. "This is the capstone for the World Trade Center."

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