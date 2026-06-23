2 dead in Northern California library shooting

(LOS ANGELES) -- Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting Monday evening at a Northern California library, which left two dead and one injured, according to the Chico Police Department.

Shots were fired soon after 5 p.m. at the Chico branch of the Butte County Library in Chico, California. Law enforcement took the suspect into custody as he fled the library out the back, Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge said in a news conference on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Bradley Scott Sayer, was arrested and is currently being held in the Butte County Jail on two counts of murder, according to Chico police.

Officers said the suspect wanted a Columbine massacre-style shooting and did not know the victims.

On April 20, 1999, two students opened fire at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, gunning down 12 of their fellow students and a teacher before killing themselves.

According to law enforcement officials, Sayer was wearing clothing like that of Columbine killer Eric Harris. And Sayer, the officials tentatively believe, is associated with an online fandom group of mass killers that has been linked to previous shootings. The officials believe he acted alone over his Columbine obsession.

"The incident this evening was obviously very sad, traumatic for a lot of people," Aldridge said in the news conference. "Very traumatic for our community."

Police are waiting to notify the victims' families before releasing their names. In addition to the two dead, a child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Aldridge said.

All branches of the Butte County Library are closed on Tuesday.

Law enforcement said they are continuing to investigate the shooting, and there is no current danger to the public. They believe the shooter acted alone. The Chico Police Department is collaborating with the Butte County Sheriff's Office and the FBI in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

ABC News' Megan Fahrney contributed to this report.

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