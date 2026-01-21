Movies and TV shows casting in Cleveland

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cleveland, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Standardized Test'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mrs. Sosa (supporting, female, 40-60)

--- Mr. Sosa (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $249

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

Mind Stalker

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Henry (lead, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the student film here

'She Knows,' Working Title

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- J.O. (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Cop (day player, male, 30-50)

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

'What We Missed'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Ivory West (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Quinton Peterson (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Extras (background / extra, 18+)

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the student film here

'The Lady in White'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Adam (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sophie (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Lady in White (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

'SHE-HE'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Reina Howard (lead, female, 16-21)

--- Dad, Michael Howard (supporting, male, 40-55)

--- Mom, Caroline Howard (supporting, female, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Lady Below'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ben Carter (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Rachel Carter (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Dr. Harris (day player, male, 60-70)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Charlatan Voyage'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Guz (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Osvaldo (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cousins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Indie Drama Feature Project

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

- Roles pay up to: $3,488

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Wicked Breed'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daisy (supporting, female, 21-39)

--- Aggie (day player, female, 18-25)

--- Goth Girl (day player, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $3,052

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Where is Laura'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rashard Black (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Laura Brady (lead, female, 22-29)

--- Mark Jones (supporting, male, 20-31)

- Roles pay up to: $22,400

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Major Toy Brand and Race Weekend Live Game Show

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Game Participant (lead, all genders, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

