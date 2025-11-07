The most expensive neighborhoods in Lima

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Lima metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Faurot West (Lima, OH)

Median sale price

: $225,000 |

Median days on market

: 86 days

233 S Kenilworth Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $178,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,582

- See 233 S Kenilworth Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

343 S Charles St, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $130,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,106

- See 343 S Charles St, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

427 S Kenilworth Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,314

- See 427 S Kenilworth Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

608 S Primrose Pl, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,154

- See 608 S Primrose Pl, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#2. Lakewood West (Lima, OH)

Median sale price

: $210,000 |

Median days on market

: 74 days

1880 Wendell Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,227

- See 1880 Wendell Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

2272 Lakewood Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $247,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,314

- See 2272 Lakewood Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

2997 Cletus Pkwy, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $236,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,352

- See 2997 Cletus Pkwy, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

608 S Primrose Pl, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,154

- See 608 S Primrose Pl, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#3. Northside Lima (Lima, OH)

Median sale price

: $180,000 |

Median days on market

: 35 days

2371 Mandolin Dr, Lima, OH 45801

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,498

- See 2371 Mandolin Dr, Lima, OH 45801 on Redfin.com

2718 Carolyn Dr, Lima, OH 45807

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,745

- See 2718 Carolyn Dr, Lima, OH 45807 on Redfin.com

410 W Northern Ave, Lima, OH 45801

- List price: $198,800

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,296

- See 410 W Northern Ave, Lima, OH 45801 on Redfin.com

610 W Robb Ave, Lima, OH 45801

- List price: $90,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,240

- See 610 W Robb Ave, Lima, OH 45801 on Redfin.com

#4. Westgate (Lima, OH)

Median sale price

: $167,700 |

Median days on market

: 23 days

1517 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $169,000

- Beds: not available | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,246

- See 1517 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

1703 W Wayne St, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $128,800

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,350

- See 1703 W Wayne St, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

1753 Leland Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,668

- See 1753 Leland Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

2050 W Market St, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,958

- See 2050 W Market St, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#5. Central Lima (Lima, OH)

Median sale price

: $125,000 |

Median days on market

: 43 days

1206 Rice Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $145,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,643

- See 1206 Rice Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

503 N Charles St, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $70,750

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,708

- See 503 N Charles St, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

618 Woodward Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $119,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,190

- See 618 Woodward Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

811 N Cole St, Lima, OH 45805

- List price: $96,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,430

- See 811 N Cole St, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.