Most expensive homes for sale in Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Cleveland listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 12725 Lake Shore Blvd, Bratenahl

- Price: $5,990,000

- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 21,140

- Price per square foot: $283

- Lot size: 3.5 acres

- Days on market: 221 days

#2. 2302 W 6th St, Cleveland

- Price: $1,375,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,250

- Price per square foot: $423

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 339 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 701 W Lakeside Ave Phs 2A & 1302, Cleveland

- Price: $1,090,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $363

- Days on market: 196 days (-$35,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 1979 E 126th St, Cleveland

- Price: $1,060,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,707

- Price per square foot: $391

- Lot size: 0.0 acres

- Days on market: 668 days

#5. 10908 Lake Ave, Cleveland

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,100

- Price per square foot: $195

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 88 days

#6. 2525 Thurman Ave, Cleveland

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,789

- Price per square foot: $349

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 41 days

#7. 701 W Lakeside Ave Unit 1307, Cleveland

- Price: $950,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,257

- Price per square foot: $420

- Lot size: 0.0 acres

- Days on market: 74 days

#8. 2035 W 11th St, Cleveland

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,537

- Price per square foot: $374

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 49 days

#9. 2044 Random Rd Unit 301, Cleveland

- Price: $936,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,990

- Price per square foot: $313

- Days on market: 46 days

#10. S/L 1 Bridgeport Way, Mayfield Heights

- Price: $914,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,823

- Price per square foot: $324

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 402 days

