Most expensive homes for sale in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Cincinnati listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 255 Warner St, Cincinnati
- Price: $11,750,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,091
- Price per square foot: $10,769
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 239 days (-$750,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 9280 Indian Hill Rd, Indian Hill
- Price: $4,600,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 67 days
#3. 9675 Cunningham Rd, Indian Hill
- Price: $3,950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 15,429
- Price per square foot: $256
- Lot size: 7.1 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
#4. 5880 Crabtree Ln, Indian Hill
- Price: $3,825,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,559
- Price per square foot: $1,074
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 345 days (-$780,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 5995 Crabtree Ln, Indian Hill
- Price: $3,577,500
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,373
- Price per square foot: $818
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 287 days (-$205,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 6225 Redbird Hollow Ln, Indian Hill
- Price: $3,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,549
- Price per square foot: $1,373
- Lot size: 5.2 acres
- Days on market: 490 days
#7. 6011 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
- Price: $3,150,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Days on market: 7 days
#8. 9020 Whisperinghill Dr, Indian Hill
- Price: $3,100,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,066
- Price per square foot: $438
- Lot size: 4.0 acres
- Days on market: 74 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 7720 Rock Hill Ln, Indian Hill
- Price: $3,085,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 45 days
#10. 15 Old Orchard Ln, Indian Hill
- Price: $2,999,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,368
- Price per square foot: $407
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 81 days (-$251,000 price reduction since listing)
