Most expensive homes for sale in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Cincinnati listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 255 Warner St, Cincinnati

- Price: $11,750,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,091

- Price per square foot: $10,769

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 239 days (-$750,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 9280 Indian Hill Rd, Indian Hill

- Price: $4,600,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 67 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 9675 Cunningham Rd, Indian Hill

- Price: $3,950,000

- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 15,429

- Price per square foot: $256

- Lot size: 7.1 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 5880 Crabtree Ln, Indian Hill

- Price: $3,825,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,559

- Price per square foot: $1,074

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 345 days (-$780,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 5995 Crabtree Ln, Indian Hill

- Price: $3,577,500

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,373

- Price per square foot: $818

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 287 days (-$205,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 6225 Redbird Hollow Ln, Indian Hill

- Price: $3,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,549

- Price per square foot: $1,373

- Lot size: 5.2 acres

- Days on market: 490 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 6011 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

- Price: $3,150,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Days on market: 7 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 9020 Whisperinghill Dr, Indian Hill

- Price: $3,100,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,066

- Price per square foot: $438

- Lot size: 4.0 acres

- Days on market: 74 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 7720 Rock Hill Ln, Indian Hill

- Price: $3,085,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 45 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 15 Old Orchard Ln, Indian Hill

- Price: $2,999,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,368

- Price per square foot: $407

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 81 days (-$251,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com