Man arrested after drug and gun operation at Girl Scout camp

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisconsin — A man has been arrested in Wisconsin after Washington County deputies uncovered a drug and gun operation at a Girl Scout Camp.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on the Camp Silver Brook campgrounds on Mar. 15, according to our CNN partner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

48-year-old Paul David was arrested.

David lived on the campground with his wife and two children, according to court documents.

Investigators said they found nearly 700 grams of marijuana, nine plants, and psychoactive mushrooms.

13 guns were also located in areas where children could have accessed them.

With his previous criminal record, David is allegedly not allowed to possess guns.

Girl Scout officials said no scouts were harmed and that David has been placed on leave.

David posted bail, is no longer living at the camp, and is barred from coming within 1,000 feet.

His next court date will be in May.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group