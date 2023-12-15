‘Your movements are tracked;’ People protesting local plan for license plate reading cameras

DAYTON — Some people are protesting a plan for new license plate reading cameras in Dayton.

The Coalition on Public Protection said Thursday that it wants the City of Dayton to hold a public hearing before approving 35 new flock cameras.

Right now, the city uses 37 cameras.

The group believes the cameras put people’s privacy at risk.

“As you’re driving, you go past one license plate reader, you pass another, and you pass another. And so, really, your movements are tracked,” said Melissa Bertolo. “I go the same route every single day. And so, now, you’re basically able to really to determine where I am able to be at what time and on what day.”

The coalition is asking the city to restrict when the cameras can be used, how long the data is saved, and agree to not use facial recognition.

They told city commissioners that multiple neighborhood groups have identified safety concerns and asked police to deploy the technology.

Investigators say in addition to helping track stolen cars, the cameras are a big help in identifying cars wanted for suspected involvement in drug operations, as well as a big help during both Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts for endangered children and senior citizens.

The license plate reading cameras are not cheap, but police do view them as a so-called force multiplier. It would cost an estimated $800,000 for 35 more cameras.

One city commissioner asked for the initial proposal to be delayed from last week’s voting calendar. It is expected it will be back on a commission agenda before the end of the year.

