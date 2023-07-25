Xenia bakery set to close its doors, expand gift shop

XENIA — A Xenia bakery will soon be closings its doors.

FLOUR Bake Shop announced in a social media post that the bakery will soon close; however, the gift shop side of the business will remain open with “plans to grow.”

“Despite having many local customers who frequent our bake shop and despite all of the support and help of family, our little shop is just not sustainable,” the post said.

The business plans to expand the gift shop into the bakery side, according to the post.

“I will be offering a few of our specialty ‘sweet’ items as part of the expansion and I also plan on adding other specialty items made by local cottage bakers too,” the post said.“Over the next few weeks, you will see new offerings in the shop such as royal iced cookies, small batch roasted coffee beans, chocolates and candies, artisan breads and baguettes as we transition.”

FLOUR Bake Shop opened six years ago and is located at 13 East Main Street.

The business has not announced an exact date the bakery will be closing.

