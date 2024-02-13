Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to hold training exercises today

W.P.A.F.B. — People living near Wright Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.) may hear and even see a lot more traffic than normal today.

>>‘Bleeding all over;’ 23-year-old man shot while driving walks into Harrison Township gas station

The base will be conducting training exercises involving emergency vehicles and alert sirens, a WPAFB spokesperson said.

The training will temporarily block roadways.

The base is asking people to not call 911.

Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities have also been notified of the training exercise, according to the spokesperson.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be closed for the exercise and reopen Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 9 a.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group