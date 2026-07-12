Work week features some heat, rain chances late

DAYTON — Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you have had a great weekend. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to check in on the forecast. After some much needed rain we will move right into another run of dry days with warmer temperatures.

Tonight

Tonight features a small chance of a stray shower south of I-70 before sunset, then we clear out and feel rather pleasant with lows in the middle 60s.

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Monday features a few clouds mixed in with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. High pressure to our west will be driving the pattern this week. We get some hotter days, but nothing too extreme. Great pool weather this week as well.

Trends

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As the high starts to weaken and move east a bit, we will gradually see a chance for showers and storms return. It will not likely be widespread, but there will be chances for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Regarding any specific timing, it is too early for that.

Late Week

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