Woman pleads guilty for deadly 2022 Butler Township crash

DAYTON — A woman is facing jail time for causing a deadly crash in Butler Township that killed a 70-year-old Trotwood woman in October 2022.

Amanda King, 30, Vandalia, pled guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide on Tuesday in Montgomery County Pleas Court, according to court records.

She could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

News Center 7 reported back in April that King was formally charged by a Montgomery County grand jury.

The crash happened on October 22, 2022, at the intersection of Little York Road and Peters Pike.

Upon arrival, police and medics found two cars that were involved and one that was upside down with the driver, 73-year-old Hattie White, of Trotwood, trapped inside.

White was later pronounced dead on the scene.

King, the driver of the other car, was taken to an area hospital.

An investigation and witness statements showed that King was allegedly traveling north on Peters Pike at approximately 90 mph. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

King’s next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for April 11.

