Woman falls asleep while driving, crashes into semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was injured after falling asleep behind the wheel in Darke County on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in the area of US Route 127 and York Road around 9:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 73-year-old Fort Recovery woman was driving a Buick Enclave north on US-127 when she fell asleep, according to the spokesperson.

The car went left-of-center and hit the tandem trailer tires of a Peterbilt semi-truck.

The 53-year-old driver of the semi was not injured in this crash.

The woman was hospitalized with suspected minor injuries.

