Woman arrested for drunk driving after Toll Road crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Indiana — A woman was arrested for drunk driving after crashing on the Indiana Toll Road on Saturday.

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Around 1:55 p.m., the Indiana State Police Dispatch recieved multiple calls of an erratic driver on the Indiana Toll Road traveling westbound near the 85 mile marker.

Callers reportedly described a black Ford Fusion going at erratic speeds and driving in and out of the lanes.

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As troopers responded to the complaints, they received a call of a crash between a black car and a semi in the westbound lanes near mile marker 79 at approximately 2:04 p.m.

A Trooper arrived on scene to find a black Ford Fusion that had run into the back of a trailer being towed by a semi that was traveling westbound in the right lane.

The trooper was able to determine that this was the same Ford from the complaints that had been called in minutes earlier.

While speaking to the driver, identfied as 32-year-old Destiny Gritzmaker of South Bend, Indiana, the Trooper noticed signs of impairment and began an OWI investigation.

Gritzmaker refused medical treatment at the scene but was transported to an area hospital for a certified test for impairment and also received treatment for injuries from the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

After being medically cleared, Gritzmaker was arrested and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated - Endangerment.

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