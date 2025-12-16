Woman accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport; Do you recognize her?

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are looking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing from the Dick’s House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The theft was reported on Dec. 9.

The suspect is accused of selecting multiple clothing items, entering a fitting room, exiting carrying a bag, and then leaving the store without paying.

Police said she stole approximately $400 worth of merchandise.

The suspect left in a gray SUV.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect is asked to contact Officer Harris at (937) 426-1225 ext. 167 or by email at harrist@beavercreekohio.gov.

