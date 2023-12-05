Woman accused of firing shots at another driver on I-75 indicted on charges

DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing formal charges after allegedly firing shots at another vehicle on Interstate 75 last month.

Amanda Ray, 34, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday on one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Ray was initially charged in Dayton Municipal Court.

News Center 7 previously reported that state troopers and deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 75 at State Route 4 at around 5:45 a.m. on November 24 initially for a report of shots fired.

“Ray fired a gun from a vehicle and struck another vehicle,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The driver of the car hit used her cell phone to capture video of the incident.

That same driver identified the license plate and picked Ray out of a photo lineup, identifying her as the person who shot at their car.

Ray is not currently in custody. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19, according to court records.

