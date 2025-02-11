Winter Weather Advisory issued for some Wednesday as accumulating ice possible

DAYTON — A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Wednesday at noon until 4 a.m. Thursday for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Logan, and Shelby counties

Freezing rain could begin around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Everyone will have the chance for some brief icing.

As the system pulls away Thursday morning, there is a chance for light snow.

