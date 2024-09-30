Window at local pharmacy shot out; Community worried it will close its doors

People are worried that a shooting could mean a local pharmacy has to close for good.
Monday morning customers experienced delays at the pharmacy window at the Walgreens on Salem Avenue.
This comes after the window was shot out Friday night.
A 911 caller told dispatchers the ground was covered in shell casings.
The shooting has some concerned that their pharmacy may have to relocate.
