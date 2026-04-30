WHIO-TV’s James Brown honored during United Way’s Big Thanks ceremony

DAYTON — WHIO-TV’s James Brown was presented with the Cheryl McHenry Human Services Media Award at a special United Way ceremony Thursday morning.

Brown hosts a “Making a Difference” series on WHIO-TV.

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The event, emceed by News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright, celebrated Brown’s impactful contributions to the community.

Notably, former co-worker Cheryl McHenry presented Brown with the prestigious award.

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